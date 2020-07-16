UrduPoint.com
Restoration Of TIP To Provide Hundreds Of Jobs: Omer Ayub

Restoration of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Haripur would not only provide indigenous production of costly electronics but also bring hundreds of job opportunities

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Restoration of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Haripur would not only provide indigenous production of costly electronics but also bring hundreds of job opportunities. This was stated in a press release issued by the office of Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan.

It was further stated that TIP factory production would have long-lasting effects on the area and national level, the minister has sped up the efforts for the restoration of the TIP through handing it over National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

People of Haripur largely appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister Omer Ayub Khan for the refurbishment of TIP and said that both the minister and the factory is the pride of district Haripur and said that Omer Ayub is a true leader and represented them at every platform.

During last week Prime Minister Imran Khan visited NRTC Haripur where he was briefed on locally produced ventilators, at the occasion, Federal Minister suggested PM Imran Khan for the restoration of TIP factory through handing it over to NRTC which was accepted by the PM and later he also signed a summary for the same.

Despite official engagements, Omer Ayub has taken a keen interest for the development of the constituency and always allocate ample time, started many mega projects in district Haripur.

Omer Ayub Khan has started billions of rupees developmental schemes including, roads, hospitals, schools, water supply, sui gas and electricity provision where earlier Haripur electricity feeder was built with the cost of 600 million rupees.

Construction work on 11 new feeders is in progress whereas a new grid station with the cost of 8.5 billion would be started in Hattar.

After completion of Khanpur 132 Kilowatt grid station, the day to day issues of load shedding and low voltage in Tehsil Khanpur and Haripur would also be resolved.

