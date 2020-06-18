UrduPoint.com
Restoration Of Zero Rate Regime, Fast Track Plan To Address Energy Issues Urged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:28 PM

Regional president of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and chief coordinator of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar on Thursday urged the government to restore zero-rated regime for five major export sectors of the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional president of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and chief coordinator of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar on Thursday urged the government to restore zero-rated regime for five major export sectors of the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that value added textile sector sector was facing a double whammy of COVID-19 on both demand and supply.In the context ,he suggested that cotton yarn, the major raw material of the apparel sector, should be exempted from all duties and taxes to encourage value addition.

He also urged the government that the custom duty of 7 percent on the import of polyester staple fiber including a range of 20 percent anti-dumping duty be abolished to reduce production cost to compete in the market.

He added that the apparel industry must be allowed to import fabric under the SRO 492 scheme ,saying the weaving industry of the country was unable to fulfill the growing demand for fashion wear.

"We understand that it is high time to review SRO 1125 in its true spirit and reintroduce the system of no payment no refund of sales tax for the five export-oriented sectors for one year to sustain the industry which is already facing crucial liquidity crunch due COVID-19.

" "Being most labour-intensive the textile industry generated the large scale employment opportunity for female workers particularly lower class in garment units",he highlighted.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman North Zone (NZ) PRGMEA, Sohail A. Sheikh suggested that government should announce 100 percent drawback rate of incentive (7 percent) without condition of increment with simple procedure and paperless working for two years (19-20) and 20-21).

"The incentive amount should be directly credited to the exporters account at the time of realization of export proceeds and SBP may subsequently claim the amount from the government and the last date for submission of claims of duty drawback on taxes (DDT) should be extended", Sohail said.

North Zone chairman replying to a question said,"Our utility cost made us almost uncompetitive in the international market", adding the energy crisis is the biggest impediment in the country's development.

"We urge the government to focus on a fast track plan to address energy issues. It is imperative that power, gas and water tariff be fixed for a period of one year and this must be prescribed according to the tariff available in other competing countries", he said.

