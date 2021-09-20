Restoration, preservation of historic Shiekh Badin resort discussed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur and staff of Archeology Department Peshawar Monday visited national park and archeological sites at historic tourist spot Shiekh Badin here

DIKHAN, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur and staff of Archeology Department Peshawar Monday visited national park and archeological sites at historic tourist spot Shiekh Badin here.

The purpose of their visit was to review ongoing development and renovation works at the sites and discussed in detail the restoration and protection of historic places with a view to promoting tourism in the area.

On the occasion, District Wildlife Officer Malook Khan briefed the delegation about the steps being taken by the provincial government for protection of wildlife in the area besides promotion of tourism activities at the historic Shiek Badin resort.

The Provincial Minister expressed satisfaction over ongoing renovation work and directed the officials concerned to not compromise on quality of work. He said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to protect the wildlife at the national park.

Deputy Commissioner Dera, Arifullah Awan, and District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain also accompanied the delegation.