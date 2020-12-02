Restoration, rehabilitation of Peshawar Museum to attract influx of tourists: Director

Director Archeology and Museums Dr. Abdul Samad Wednesday said that restoration and rehabilitation work on Peshawar Museum was in full swing that would attract an influx of tourists on completion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Director Archeology and Museums Dr. Abdul Samad Wednesday said that restoration and rehabilitation work on Peshawar Museum was in full swing that would attract an influx of tourists on completion.

During his visit to the site of the Museum along with the technical team to inspect the undergoing work, he said that Peshawar Museum is of great historical significance, having been converted into a museum in 1906.

The Peshawar Museum is very important for tourists from Pakistan and abroad. Upon completion of the restoration and rehabilitation work in Peshawar Museum, more tourists will come here, which will give a boost to the tourism sector and also make the locals aware of their culture, traditions and archeology.

Earlier he inspected the ongoing rehabilitation and restoration work and also issued instructions to the contractor on the spot.