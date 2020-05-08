Restoration work of Shalimar Bagh discussed

Punjab Tourism Advisor Asif Mehmood Thursday directed the concerned authorities to take all possible measures to restore Shalimar Bagh in its real form and to remove encroachments from its surroundings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Tourism Advisor Asif Mehmood Thursday directed the concerned authorities to take all possible measures to restore Shalimar Bagh in its real form and to remove encroachments from its surroundings.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting here which discussed the restoration work of Shalimar Bagh.

It was decided in the meeting that the garden would be renovated in line with Mughal era besides providing facilities for the visitors there.

Advisor further directed the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Tanveer to set up tourist information centre and help desk to facilitate tourists arriving in the Bagh.

Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema, Archaeology Director General Muhammad Ilyas Gul and Archaeology Director Maqsood Ahmad attended the meeting.