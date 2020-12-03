Restoration work on Peshawar Museum building inspected

Archaeological Director Dr Abdul Sammad on Thursday visited the Peshawar Museum to inspect ongoing restoration and preservation work on its building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Archaeological Director Dr Abdul Sammad on Thursday visited the Peshawar Museum to inspect ongoing restoration and preservation work on its building.

Accompanied by a team of technical experts, the archaeological director asked the authorities concerned to take extreme care for ensuring quality rehabilitation and preservation of the historical Peshawar Museum.

The director said the current building was converted into Peshawar Museum in 1906, having great historical significance.

He said after rehabilitation work of the building, which housed a number of historical collections would attract a number of tourists from the country and abroad.

He said that it would also help boost the tourism besides providing an opportunity to local tourists to get knowledge about the country's rich culture, traditions and antiques.