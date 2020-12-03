UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restoration Work On Peshawar Museum Building Inspected

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:27 PM

Restoration work on Peshawar Museum building inspected

Archaeological Director Dr Abdul Sammad on Thursday visited the Peshawar Museum to inspect ongoing restoration and preservation work on its building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Archaeological Director Dr Abdul Sammad on Thursday visited the Peshawar Museum to inspect ongoing restoration and preservation work on its building.

Accompanied by a team of technical experts, the archaeological director asked the authorities concerned to take extreme care for ensuring quality rehabilitation and preservation of the historical Peshawar Museum.

The director said the current building was converted into Peshawar Museum in 1906, having great historical significance.

He said after rehabilitation work of the building, which housed a number of historical collections would attract a number of tourists from the country and abroad.

He said that it would also help boost the tourism besides providing an opportunity to local tourists to get knowledge about the country's rich culture, traditions and antiques.

Related Topics

Peshawar From

Recent Stories

China and Russia's end-stage vaccines

6 minutes ago

41% work of ongoing 456 schemes in division comple ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 36 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

Govt's Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy to benefit two milli ..

6 minutes ago

AVLC nabs six motorcycle lifters in karachi

14 minutes ago

Annual 4-day Int'l Urdu conference kicks off virtu ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.