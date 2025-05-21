Restoring 88 non-functional water filtration plants under way

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan said that the progress of restoring 88 non-functional water filtration plants is underway across the four districts of Sargodha.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said in Sargodha district the restoration work on 20 of the 35 filtration plants is underway, with 15 plants set to be operational for public use by May 30, and the remaining plants to be fully restored by June 30.

In Bhakkar district, all eight filtration plants will be functional within the next week.

In Khushab, repairs on four plants are in progress, while in Mianwali, 41 non-functional plants are targeted for full restoration by June 30,he said.

Commissioner Jahazeb Awan said it was directed the contractors to make sure quality and transparency during the repair and construction process.

Emphasising the Punjab government’s priority to provide clean water, he stressed the timely and high-standard completion of the project.