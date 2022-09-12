Restoring lost glory of historic places top priority: Mayor

City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali has said that beautification, uplift and restoration of the lost glory of Peshawar's historic places are amongst his top priorities and vowed no compromise on them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali has said that beautification, uplift and restoration of the lost glory of Peshawar's historic places are amongst his top priorities and vowed no compromise on them.

He, during his visit to Chowk Yadgar and Ander Shehr Bazaar here on Monday, said he would never forget the sincere support of the people, and members of the business community who entrusted him with the mayor job. He pledged to work day and night for the fulfillment of his electoral commitments with the business community and general public.

On this occasion, the JUI-F stalwart, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, chairmen of various union councils, including Wali Mohammad, Imran Naveed, Gulistan Khan, Ayub Mavia and Arbab Farooq Jan, former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani, former UC Nazim Allah Dad Khan, and senior officers of the Capital Metropolitan also accompanied him.

The mayor also visited the historic Chowk Yadgar and expressed anguish over the dilapidated conditions of the monument and poor cleanliness conditions. He said improving buildings constructed on the public money was the utmost duty of the government officials.

He directed the elected chairmen, councilors and general public to monitor construction works in their respective areas and in case of finding any wrongdoings should register a complaint without any delay.

He also issued directives for the rehabilitation and beautification of the monument of Chowk Yadgar and its six pillars forthwith and cementing of the adjacent historic Sarafa Market.