Open Menu

Restoring People's Confidence Vital To Bring Peace Back To Balochistan: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM

Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace back to Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday emphasized the importance of restoring public confidence to bring peace and prosperity back to the Balochistan region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday emphasized the importance of restoring public confidence to bring peace and prosperity back to the Balochistan region.

All political forces and tribal leaders must strengthen their relationships with local communities to effectively address the issues faced by the people of Balochistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about role of Nawaz Sharif in streamlining the system in Balochistan, he said the situation in Balochistan region was much better than today.

Nawaz Sharif had played a progressive role in the past to benefit the people of Balochistan province, he added.

There is a dire need to remove the reservation of the people of Balochistan in an appropriate manner, he stated.

To a question about participation of PTI in the national security session, he said PTI should play constructive role in the discussion of national affairs. He suggested that PTI founder should brush aside his personal interest and work for national interest.

Recent Stories

ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ra ..

ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Pa ..

Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting

1 minute ago
 Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in uphold ..

Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood

1 minute ago
 Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Sing ..

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar

1 minute ago
 Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace ..

Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace back to Balochistan: Minister ..

1 minute ago
 SIFC reviews progress on various projects, directs ..

SIFC reviews progress on various projects, directs to expedite pending cross-sec ..

1 minute ago
Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Han ..

Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Hanif Abbasi

7 minutes ago
 Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 4 ..

Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40

7 minutes ago
 LHC rules biological father responsible for suppor ..

LHC rules biological father responsible for supporting children born from rape o ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldiers laying down their lives to ..

Pakistan Army soldiers laying down their lives to protect nation: Azma Bokhari

7 minutes ago
 MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ..

MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad

41 minutes ago
 Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for ..

Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan