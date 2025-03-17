(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday emphasized the importance of restoring public confidence to bring peace and prosperity back to the Balochistan region.

All political forces and tribal leaders must strengthen their relationships with local communities to effectively address the issues faced by the people of Balochistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about role of Nawaz Sharif in streamlining the system in Balochistan, he said the situation in Balochistan region was much better than today.

Nawaz Sharif had played a progressive role in the past to benefit the people of Balochistan province, he added.

There is a dire need to remove the reservation of the people of Balochistan in an appropriate manner, he stated.

To a question about participation of PTI in the national security session, he said PTI should play constructive role in the discussion of national affairs. He suggested that PTI founder should brush aside his personal interest and work for national interest.