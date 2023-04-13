UrduPoint.com

Restraint Among State Institutions Inevitable For Supremacy Of Rule Of Law, Democracy: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Constitutional and political experts here Thursday said that all state institutions derive powers from the 1973 constitution and restraint among legislature, executive and judiciary was inevitable for supremacy of democracy, constitution and rule of law in the country.

"Legislature (parliament) is the mother of all institutions in a parliamentary form of democracy. The parliament has absolute powers to pass any kind of legislation in Pakistan but should be in conformity with the injunctions of islam," said Gohar Rehman advocate, senior member of Peshawar High Court Bar Association and former President Peshawar Bar while talking to APP.

He said that no law could be enacted, which was repugnant to the injunctions of Islam, teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Commenting on the formation of an eight-member bench that took up the petitions challenging the SC (Practice and Procedure Bill) 2023, he said, the petitions were premature at this stage as the bill was yet to be signed by the President.

He suggested the formation of a full court comprising all judges of the supreme court to decide the high profile case. Keeping in view the conflict of interests, Gohar Rehman advocate expressed the hope that CJP would disassociate himself from the eight-member bench in line with the principles of transparency and fair trial after his suo motu powers were intended to be clipped by the Parliament.

Senior constitutional expert, Asfhaq Khan said that judges belonging to Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balochistan may also be included in the larger bench.

He said that the President was part of the Parliament and his final opinion was also awaited in this important case, adding it would have been better if the case was delayed for an appropriate time.

Gohar Rehman said that a large number of under-trial prisoners were languishing in jails and awaiting justice even in petty cases, which overcrowded most of the country's jails.

PMLN leader and former MPA Ikhtair Wali Khan said that non-inclusion of senior judges in the bench has raised concerns of people and demanded postponing of the proceedings till the bill becomes a law.

He said two elected prime ministers including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Syed Youaf Raza Gillani were disqualified on soumoto notices and the coalition governments in the wake of the lawyers and bar councils' demands have passed the bill from the parliament to regular CJP's suo motu powers.

He said that the Parliament had unlimited powers to do legislation and interference in its domain would create anarchy and political instability.

ANP leader and former minister Wajid Ali Khan said that the inclusion of senior judges in the case would further enhance the prestige of the apex court. He said the people of Pakistan are custodians of the Parliament and would ensure the protection of their rights.

The experts said that elections were near and urged the state institutions to show maximum restraint for the continuity of democracy, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution and let the people of Pakistan decide about the fate of the political parties through the power of ballot.

