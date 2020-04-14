Restrictions' enforcement with low-risk economic activities recommended at NCOC

A review of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the enforcement of restrictions and its fallouts was undertaken on Tuesday at the National; Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :A review of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the enforcement of restrictions and its fallouts was undertaken on Tuesday at the National; Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to an official of NCOC, it was felt that the restrictions need to be extended but certain relaxations related to low-risk economic activities should also be considered.

This is to be done with a view to minimize the financial hardship the restrictions had caused for the lower income segment of society. In that regard, it was mutually decided that all the industries, services and retail of all essential items would continue.

This included all industrial and commercial entities that were part of the supply chain of food items, medicines, pharmacy, agriculture, fuel, media, banks and philanthropic organizations.

The transport of all goods in the country would also continue to take place without interruption. However, the existing closure or ban on areas of congregation like schools, marriage halls, cinemas, restaurants etc would remain in place. The restriction on inter provincial travel would also continue.

On the recommendation of NCOC, the categories of low risk economic activities were also agreed by the provinces, AJK and GB to be allowed to operate subject to adherence of standard operating procedures (SOPs) included chemicals manufacturing, ecommerce for export (business process outsourcing, call centres), ecommerce for local, delivery companies (specified items) software development and programming, paper and packaging industries with labour within premises, cement plants, fertilizer plants mines and minerals, dry cleaner and laundry services, horticultural and botanical nurseries, manufacture of agricultural implements and machinery glass manufacturing, veterinary services, all export Industries (subject to verification of orders from TDAP) and bookshops, stationary (either home delivery or stand-alone shops).

It was also recommended to all the provinces, AJK and GB that individual shops of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tailors, street vendors be allowed to open. There were a variety of opinions on this issue and it is recommended that the provinces decide on this issue as per their own judgment and circumstances.

On the issue of the construction sector, there were a variety of opinions that were tabled. NCOC has recommended that the sector be opened in sequence or phases with the low risk activities being recommended to open in the first phase starting from April 15, 2020.

It had been recommended and agreed upon in the meeting that the supply chain of construction could be opened from April 15 included cement plants (already open), brick kilns, stone quarries, bitumen plants and prefab material manufacturer.

In the light of the variety of opinions on resumption of construction activities and also the phasing and sequencing of this exercise, it had been recommended that all the provinces should exercise their own judgment, as per their circumstances and conditions, on the opening of construction sites in the public or private sector and its sequencing and geographical locations.

The opening of the retail outlets or stores of the essential construction materials will naturally be associated with the specific decision by each province to open the construction sites.

The construction activities related to the Federal PSDP would be reactivated.

The safety SOPs with regards to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 for general industries and construction sectors were circulated to the provinces and entities during the preceding weeks. It would be the responsibility of the employer to ensure adherence to the SOPs.

The SOPs regarding congregational prayers during Ramazan are being devised in consultation with ulemah of all fiqh.

It was informed that the government continued to strive to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad in the safest possible manner. This week, 2,000 stranded Pakistanis would return from different parts of the world.

After detailed consultations between the federal and provincial governments, it had been decided that 6,000 to 8,000 passengers would be brought back from next week.

Arrangements were also complete to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan through land borders. The goal remains to continue increasing our capacity of intake so that all Pakistanis wishing to return could do so, as soon as possible.

In view of the financial hardships being faced by the public, as a result of the restrictions, the NCOC would continue to assess, review and recommend the sectors of economic activity that could be considered for opening up.

The risk profile of each sector, international guidelines and practice, local working conditions and enforceability of SOPs were considered. Since the country and the globe was faced with a situation that was developing, periodic reviews would continue to be undertaken.

The need of the hour was to balance and calibrate policy to address the risk of COVID-19 pandemic with the financial hardships faced by the lower income segments and middle class.

The NCOC official said that all recommendations and guidelines were endorsed at the National Coordination Committee (NCC) session held today.