Restrictions Further Intensified As Indian Ministers Visit IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Restrictions further intensified as Indian ministers visit IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region continued to face military lockdown and internet blackout on the 168th running day on Sunday.

The so-called announcement of the authorities regarding restoration of Internet service and setting up of broadband kiosks has proven to be hoax as India Today while citing the IOK administration confirmed that the internet continues to remain suspended in, at least, eight districts of the Kashmir valley alone, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The mobile internet connectivity shall, however, remain suspended in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag (Islamabad), Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama," the newspaper said quoting the notification issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary in the administration.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities imposed further restrictions in the name of security for the visiting group of Indian ministers to the occupied territory. All vehicles are stopped at all checkpoints and undergo thorough scrutiny, while pedestrians are not allowed to move freely in both Kashmir valley and Jammu region.

