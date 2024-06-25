Restrictions imposed in IIOJK ahead of Amarnath Yatra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Stringent restrictions have been put in place for the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), set to commence on June 29.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the restrictions, citing security concerns, are impacting local population, who fear potential disruptions to their daily lives.

In preparation for the yatra, thousands of tents have been erected to accommodate the pilgrims.