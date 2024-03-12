Open Menu

Restrictions Imposed On Meetings With Imran Khan In Adiala Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:47 AM

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

The sources say that the decision has been made by the Punjab Home department for the next two weeks.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) The restrictions were imposed on the meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan at Adialal jail, the sources privy to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources said that decision to restrict meetings with Imran Khan was made by the Punjab Home Department, and the restriction on meetings would be enforced for two weeks.

It was clear that the jail administration had designated Tuesday and Thursday for meetings with Imran Khan.

Media coverage of the PTI founder was also halted.

Earlier, the police also barred the media from covering the PTI founder as the the media covered those who came out of Adialal jail and shared his meeting with Imran Khan.

However, the police placed barriers on the parking lot outside Gate No. 5 of Adiala Jail.

The police also installed barriers at the media camera location outside Adiala Jail.

Regarding this, the security officials present at the scene said that the media is not allowed for coverage this day; the media teams should stay two kilometers away from the jail.

