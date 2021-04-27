UrduPoint.com
Restrictions In IIOJK In Name Of COVID Pandemic Flayed

Restrictions in IIOJK in name of COVID pandemic flayed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JMMM),in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that India has intensified restrictions on the pretext of coronavirus pandemic to kill and detain youth during cordon and search operations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKMM Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmed said that while the world is battling the coronavirus disease, the Indian occupational forces are killing youth falsely labeling them as militants during siege and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed concern over the continued detention of thousands of Kashmiris including minors in various jails in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India and that instead of listening to the calls of international human rights organizations for the release of political prisoners, the Modi government is imprisoning dozens of people every day.

He said that the lives of thousands of Kashmiris detained in jails were in danger due to coronavirus. Shabbir Ahmad urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as per its Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar urged India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute at the earliest opportunity, adding that the remaining issues would be resolved automatically. He also expressed condolences to Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Ghazi Manzoor over death of Waza's sister and Manzoor's wife.

More Stories From Pakistan

