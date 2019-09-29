Restrictions in IOK further intensified

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have further intensified restrictions especially in the backdrop of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly, which prompted the youth to come out of their houses in jubilation and clashed with Indian troops at many places in the territory.

Police vans fitted with speakers are making public announcements in Srinagar about movement restrictions, while additional troops have been deployed to prevent any protests, Kashmir Media Service reported.

According to officials and eyewitnesses, the troops also blocked access to the main business centre of Srinagar with razor wire.

However, Indian media reported that youth defied restrictions and came to streets in jubilation at many places in the territory and raised pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans. Police recorded at least 15 late night protests and eight daytime incidents of stone-pelting in the past 48 hours in Srinagar and clashes with Indian forces. The forces used teargas shells to break up the protests.

Several youth managed to enter mosques and used its public address system to raise anti-India slogans and play religious songs, a police officer, posted in the old city, told the media.

Meanwhile, shops, transport, internet and other channels of communication continue to remain suspended on the 56th consecutive day, today.