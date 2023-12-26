Restrictions on internet services continue in Rajouri, Poonch

Restrictions on mobile internet services remained imposed in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day, on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Restrictions on mobile internet services remained imposed in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day, on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the mobile internet services were suspended by the Indian authorities during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after the killing of three civilians in Indian army’s custody in Surankote, Poonch.

People, especially students and businessmen are feeling distressed and are calling for restoration of mobile network services at the earliest possible.

“In the digital era, mobile internet services form the basic need for everyone and their suspension has put users in a tight spot,” they rued and asked for the restoration of the mobile internet services immediately.