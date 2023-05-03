Restrictions on media lead to social chaos: Bacha

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Provincial President Pakistan Peoples' Party and Minister for State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Wednesday congratulated the journalists on eve of World Press Freedom Day and said that there is a need to ensure the safety of media workers.

He said that his party will continue to take all possible steps to create an ideal environment for press freedom in the country and promote media literacy among the people.

In his message, Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the freedom of the press and the right of citizens to access accurate information.

He said that Pakistan Peoples' Party has never compromised on freedom of speech and writing. He said that martyr Benazir Bhutto abolished black laws against media in 1988.

Media workers around the world are facing difficult situations while fake news and hate propaganda are on the rise so there should be given freedom for accurate news.

He said that there is a need to ensure the safety of media workers around the world and bans on media lead to social unrest.

Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that restrictions on media freedom weaken democracy and cause division and chaos in society. He said that the dictatorial thinking that is always looking for an opportunity to kill democracy in Pakistan is the same thinking that is always ready to strangle the freedom of the press.

Like the past PPP will support media and will work for the freedom of the press in the future, Bacha added.