Restrictions tightened along Srinagar-Jammu highway ahead of Indian R-Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Indian police have tightened restrictions along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of its Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The measures have further deepened the atmosphere of repression, adding to the miseries of the Kashmiri people in the occupied territory, media reported.

For the people of IIOJK, January 26 is not a day of celebration but one of mourning, as the so-called security measures bring more curbs, more suffering, and a stark reminder of their denied freedoms.

January 26 stands as a grim reminder of occupation and oppression and not freedom or festivity for the people of Kashmir.