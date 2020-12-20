UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Restructuring Provincial System In Country Imperative: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Restructuring provincial system in country imperative: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday emphasized on restructuring of the provincial system in the country.

"The chief ministers will have to share powers at district and council level, otherwise, the current system will be a complete failure", the federal minister tweeted.

Chaudhry Fawad said provincial governments were a complete failure and major reforms were needed in the country.

The federal minister was responding to the statement of Sindh education and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani who said provinces run the country and provinces run Islamabad through their earnings.

Chaudhry Fawad responded to this, saying "You have turned the federal party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto into a nationalist party of Interior Sindh."In 1940, the provinces decided to form a federation."If the province had earned and the federation was not needed, your elders would not have decided to form a federation. Argue with intellect and consciousness," Chaudhry Fawad asked the provincial minister.

Sindh has received Rs 1600 billion in the last two years from the federation while it received even more than this during the last ten years. Where and how was this money spent is the question?.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Technology Education Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Money Sunday From Share Billion Labour

Recent Stories

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

35 minutes ago

Antibiotics from cockroaches may save lives, finds ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five mos ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in vi ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.