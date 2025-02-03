Resul Celik’s Photography Exhibition, Capturing Timeless Beauty Of Türkiye
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an exhibition showcasing the works of Turkish photographer Resul Celik at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an exhibition showcasing the works of Turkish photographer Resul Celik at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery.
The event was inaugurated by the Consul General of Turkey, Cemal Sangu, and the Secretary of the Arts Council, Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi. Resul Celik, Turkish photographer, was also present at the opening ceremony.
The exhibition was attended by a large number of distinguished guests, including the Consul General of Sri Lanka, Jagath Abeywarna, Director of the Yunus Emre Institute Prof. Dr. Halil Toker, Member of National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar, Principal Art school Shahid Rasam ,Shakeel Khan ,Javed Jan and Fatima Hassan , along with many other people from the art and culture community.
Resul Celik presented 40 photographs at the exhibition, which beautifully captured the cultural and natural beauty of various cities in Turkey such as landscape, portrait and historical places of turkey. One of the prominent images featured in the exhibition was the tomb of the great Turkish warrior, Ertugrul Ghazi.
During the event, Consul General Cemal Sangu expressed his appreciation for the exhibition, noting that the photographs offered a true representation of Turkey's landscapes, from its magnificent mountains to rivers and iconic minarets.
Resul Celik, the Turkish photographer, expressed his joy at presenting the beauty of Türkiye in Pakistan and thanked the media and attendees for their support in making the exhibition a success.
The exhibition will remain open from February 3 to February 6, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, Second Floor, Ahmed Shah Building, Arts Council Karachi.
Notably, Resul Celik’s journey to bring together various cultures and colors through his international projects continues.
He has previously held exhibitions in major cities worldwide, including Istanbul, Ankara, New York, Washington, Paris, and Zurich, and has published a book titled 81 IL TÜRKIYE GIZEM DOLU ANADOLU / TURKEY WITH 81 PROVINCES MYSTERIOUS ANATOLIA.
Member of National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar and Shahid Rasam also spoke on the occasion.
