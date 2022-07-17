UrduPoint.com

Result Management System Of ECP Working Efficiently

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The result Management System of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is working efficiently.

The screens have been installed in the offices of all the 20 returning officers from which the results of all the polling stations are being displayed directly, said a statement issued here.

Spokesperson Election Commission said all candidates and media are being shown live in Provincial Election Commissioner Lahore.

Similarly, Election Commission Secretariat is also showing live. And so far 829 results have been received out of 3131 polling stations of Punjab.

