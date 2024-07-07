Result-oriented Policies Vital For Attracting Investment: Iftikhar Ali
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Sunday that results-oriented policies promoting good governance are crucial for building investor confidence and attracting foreign investment in diversified sectors of Pakistan.
Talking to a delegation of traders led by Muslim Khan Buneri, he said, "Good governance, characterized by transparency, accountability, and efficiency, creates an environment where investors feel secure and confident in the stability and predictability of their investments."
He said in Pakistan, result-oriented policies could play a transformative role in achieving and maintaining economic stability, said a press release issued here. Transparency reduces the risk of corruption and builds trust between the government and the business community, he said and added that accountability mechanisms must be strengthened which include establishing independent regulatory bodies to oversee financial markets, ensuring that laws and regulations were enforced fairly and consistently.
Iftikhar Ali Malik said that streamlining procedures for starting and operating businesses could reduce the time and cost associated with investment whereas simplifying tax codes, reducing red tape, and enhancing the ease of doing business could make Pakistan a more attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investors.
He said that political stability and consistency in economic policies were highly important, adding that frequent changes in policy direction could create uncertainty, deterring long-term investment. A stable political environment, with a clear and consistent economic strategy, reassures investors of the government's commitment to economic growth and stability, he maintained.
He said that collaborative efforts could lead to the development and implementation of policies that foster a conducive investment climate.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
575 majalis to be staged in Bahawalpur during Muharram1 minute ago
-
Role of Swabi Press Club termed vital for highlighting people problems1 minute ago
-
PMDC offers medical education to Gaza's students in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Sindh culture minister pays tributes to Sindhi singer Mai Bhagi11 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain disrupts traffic in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
School Meal Programme for lagging districts of Balochistan on cards11 minutes ago
-
BWMC to do cleanliness in Bahawalpur during Muharram11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles over loss of lives in Chitral road mishap21 minutes ago
-
Brick Kiln workers demand implementation of existing laws21 minutes ago
-
SAFRON Minister warmly receives UNHCR delegation31 minutes ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh31 minutes ago
-
FBISE to announce SSC result on July 1241 minutes ago