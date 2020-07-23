Result oriented steps being taken for minorities' welfare: Chief Minister aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada here Thursday said that result oriented steps have been taken for welfare of minorities and Auqaf department has spend 86 percent of its developmental budget being allocated in last financial year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada here Thursday said that result oriented steps have been taken for welfare of minorities and Auqaf department has spend 86 percent of its developmental budget being allocated in last financial year.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss Annual Development Programs of Auqaf Department. The meeting among others was attended by Minority MPAs including Ravi Kumar and Ranjeet Singh, Secretary Auqaf, Farrukh Sair, Deputy Secretary Auqaf, Ali Raja and concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, CM aide said that provincial government is committed to address problems faced by minorities and in last cabinet meeting KP CM has directed all the departments to complete PC 1 of annual developmental schemes before September adding current meeting was held to review developmental schemes of Auqaf department following CM directives.

He informed that financial assistance of Rs 100 million would be provided to minorities of merged districts for starting their own business allocated and Rs 50 million would be provided to minorities of settled areas for the same purpose.

Wazir Zada said that provincial government would also launch a housing scheme for minorities. He also directed Auqaf Department to complete work plan of its developmental schemes for their timely completion. He also said that no compromise would be made on quality of welfare oriented schemes.

On the occasion, the meeting was told that scholarships of Rs. 40000 each have been given to professional level students of minorities, Rs 30,000 each given to Master level students while 120 students of Bachelor level were given Rs. 25,000 each and same number of students studying in intermediate were given 20,000 each as scholarship.

It was said that 800 families of merged districts would be given 10,000 each under grant-in-aid, 100 deserving families would be provided Rs. 50,000 under marriage grant and orphans of minorities would be given Rs. 5000 each.