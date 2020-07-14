UrduPoint.com
Result Oriented Steps Taken To Contain Spread Of COVID-19: Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:47 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that result oriented steps have been taken to contain coronavirus and the skillful policy of smart lockdowns has also produced desired results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that result oriented steps have been taken to contain coronavirus and the skillful policy of smart lockdowns has also produced desired results.

He said this while presiding a meeting that among others was attended by Deputy Governor Rotary International Club Khurshid Khan, Director Lady Reading Hospital, Dr Khalid Mehsud and Dean Prof Abdul Latif Khan.

Addressing the meeting, he thanked Rotary International Club KP and said that role of Non Government Organizations (NGOs) of utmost importance and provincial government values activities of all charities and NGOs including Rotary International Club.

Recalling steps of provincial government during corona emergency, Kamran Bangash, said that government has used all available resources and energies to protect people citizens from corona.

He said billions of rupees were distributed among deserving families under Ehsaas program, along with medicines and supplies that were used in hospitals against coronavirus. He also handed over 600 protective kits, masks, gloves, sanitizers and other protective equipment to hospital management.

Dr. Khalid Masood also briefed CM aide about facilities provided at the hospital and challenges being faced during Covid-19 pandemic.

