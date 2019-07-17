Result Transmission System (RTS) not to be used in polls in tribal areas due to non availability of internet system: NA committee told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Secretary Election Commission (EC) has told National Assembly (NA) parliamentary committee that Result Transmission System (RTS) will not be used in the upcoming polls in tribal districts due to non availability of internet system.Committee met under its chairperson Sassui Palijo Wednesday in parliament house.

Meeting was attended by senator Farooq H Naik, Senator Pervez Rashid, Senator Musaddaq Malik, Senator Sikandar Meendro, Senator Gian Chand, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Mir Muhammad Yousuf Badini, Senator Abida Muhammad Azim, state minister for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, secretary EC and others.DG Election Sharif Ullah while giving briefing to the participants of meeting on July 20 elections in tribal districts said overall 28 lac male and female voters will exercise their right to vote in 16 Constituencies of tribal districts during July 20 polls.

As many as 458 candidates filed their nomination papers against 16 general seats, four reserved seats for women and one minority seat in tribal districts while 133 candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers.

12 among them retired and now 313 candidates will compete.He stated all the arrangements for polls have been completed and all the material to be used in polls in addition to ballot papers have been handed over to returning officers.He told the committee that the EC monitoring teams had taken notice of 47 election irregularities during election campaign and had sorted out them on the spot.

EC had also barred provincial government from launching Insaf Rozfar Scheme in tribal districts, repealing MPO in South Waziristan and issuance of transfer orders.Secretary EC Babar Yaqoob Malik told the committee internet facilities are not available in 80 percent areas of tribal districts, therefore, result transmission system will not work in these areas.

The collection of results can be delayed in tribal districts being the polling stations located in remote areas. There fore, possibility of announcing result till 2 pm at nigh as per rules will stand ruled out.

The result of the polls will be announced early in respect of the constituencies wherefrom these will be received early.He said that deployment of army Jawans during the polls is aimed at ensuring the election is held in peaceful and transparent manner.Different political parties had demanded for deployment of army contingents in the polls, he added.He also ;pointed out that delegating the powers of magistrate to the security staff to be deployed on polling stations is aimed at initiating action against those found involved in occupying polling stations and taking into hostage the polling staffers.

However they are required to seek permission from respective returning officer and presiding officer in this respect.Committee chairperson Sassui Palijo said political parties have received complaints on restrictions on freedom of expression during polls in tribal districts and she is concerned over it.She said that election result announcement can be delayed for want of result transmission system which will give rise to suspicions.Secretary EC assured the committee that EC will utilize all its resources to ensure transparency and fairness in the polls in tribal districts.The committee recommended interior ministry and PTA authorities to provide internet facilities in tribal districts on the polls day.All the four provincial chief secretaries have been summoned in next meeting of the committee.