Resulted-oriented education essential to bridge gap between theory and practice: Educational experts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Education experts here at an orientation session on Saturday, highlighted the importance of promoting target-oriented education to produce valued professionals rather than piling up the number of mere degree holders who instead of serving the society become liability on it.

The daylong special orientation session held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) was organized by The Centre of Advance Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) for its new-coming students, registered in Fall Semester in various programmes offered by the institute.

Among others, the function was attended by renowned academicians, industrial professionals, business community, artists and a large number of students from the CASHT campuses and other colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director CASHT, Tayyab H. Malik highlighted the importance of building skillful human resources, arguing that one thing common in all the 100 big successful companies in the world was that they had able human resource.

He lamented that the education system being practiced in Pakistan, was not delivering properly as it was only enhancing the number of standardized degree holders instead of producing professionals who could transform their learning and education in practice. The reason, he said was the huge gap between the theoretical and practical education, hence this needed to be bridged for the better interest of the country.

He highlighted that the very aim of CASHT was to produce skillful human resource and that is why, from the second year of their education career with the institute, the students are given exposure in practical field. "Therefore, at the same time when students take classes, they simultaneously are provided facilities to work in different laboratories and experimental fields so that when they pass out, they do not find any difficulty to attract job market for themselves," he added.

He assured the students that if they become skillful, the CASHT institute would arrange jobs for them, hence urging them to take benefit of the linkage the institute have had with the industry to absorb skillful manpower.

Chief Executive Officer CASHT, Yousuf Khan, while interacting with the students urged them to acquire skillful education to become valuable citizens of the country.

Other experts including Educational expert, Majid Afzal, CEO PearlCom, Muhammad Rohail Akhtar, General Manager Toyota Motors Islamabad, Qasim Hussain, consultant Physiotherapist, Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Khalid, RelaCom Manager Business Development, Ahmed Shoaib, Quality Assurance Officer, Care Laboratories, Hafiz Mazhar, Senior Director Temar Diagnostics, Arsalan Tariq Seth also spoke on the occasion and urged the students to follow their career seriously and become valuable citizens of the country.