Results achieved from nationwide anti-Measles Rubella immunization drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The government had received good results from the nationwide campaign to immunize more than 90 million children against the deadly Measles and Rubella diseases which was successfully completed recently across the country.

"Targeting every child was the priority to help ensure that the vaccination is equitable for every child and for this, more than 386,000 health professionals, including 76,000 vaccinators and over 143,000 social mobilizers were mobilized for the two-week campaign supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, WHO and partners," an official of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said on Tuesday.

He said that the campaign had targeted children aged between nine months and 15 years and those aged up to five also received the oral polio vaccine. "Measles and Rubella are contagious diseases and can have severe complications for children even death so effective vaccine against Measles and Rubella is only option to prevent children from the two diseases," he added.

He said that the frontline workers completed their work with full dedication and the caregivers extended full support by vaccinating their children against the diseases.

"Measles and rubella are a couple of devastating diseases that cause severe sickness and can take lives," he added.

The official said that in recent years cases had surged dramatically in Pakistan. Measles cases rose alarmingly affecting thousands of children and claiming many young lives.

He said that the campaign had been conducted in public and private health facilities, outreach centers as well as educational facilities, for 12 days from November 15 to November 27. He said that in total nearly half of the children were school-going.

He said that the Measles and Rubella campaign moved us not only one step closer to maintaining measles elimination and accelerating rubella control, but also one step closer to reducing the overall child mortality across Pakistan as every child has the right to access life-saving healthcare.

He said that international organizations had appreciated the strong political commitment of the Government of Pakistan towards measles elimination for the benefit of all children in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had demonstrated unwavering commitment toward restoring and strengthening immunization services across the country over the past years, with promising results.