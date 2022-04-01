UrduPoint.com

Results Of 42 Seats Of LG Elections Announced In 18 Districts Of KP

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Results of 42 seats of LG elections announced in 18 districts of KP

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has outclassed all political parties by winning 21 tehsils councils seats followed by six each by Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazal and independents, two each by Jumat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Awami National Party after declaration of provisional results of 42 seats by the respective returning officers till Thursday afternoon

Out of the total 65 Tehsil Councils seats in the second phase of local bodies election held in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31, the provisional results of 42 seats were declared by the returning officers of the respective Constituencies till filing of this report.

According to the provisional results, PTI has emerged the largest political parties by winning 21 tehsil seats.

Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party and Qumi Watan Party has also won one seat each.

All the three tehsil seats in Malakand district, seven out of eight seats in Swat, four seats in Lower Dir and three seats in Shangla were won by PTI.

Similarly, PTI has secured one each seat in Lower Chitral, Abbottabad, Dir Upper, Chital Upper and Mansehra till filing of this report.

Similarly, JUIF has won one each seat at Orakzai tribal district, Swat, Torghar and Lower Dir.

Jumat Islami has secured two seats at Dir Upper and Dir Lower while PMLN bagged two seats in Shangla and Mansehra besides two seat won by Awami National Party at Lower Dir and Shangla.

One each seat was bagged by Pakistan Rahe Haq Party at Orakzai and Qumi Watan Party.

