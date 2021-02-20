Results Suggest PTI Won Daska Bye-election By 7,000 Votes: Shibli
Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that results received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf polling agents in NA-75 Daska suggest it has won the bye-election by over 7,000 votes margin.
He said that in this constituency PTI had lost by over 30,000 votes in the last election.