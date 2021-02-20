UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Results Suggest PTI Won Daska Bye-election By 7,000 Votes: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Results suggest PTI won Daska bye-election by 7,000 votes: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that results received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf polling agents in NA-75 Daska suggest it has won the bye-election by over 7,000 votes margin.

He said that in this constituency PTI had lost by over 30,000 votes in the last election.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Daska NA-75

Recent Stories

Russian Cosmonauts at ISS Resume Attempts to Locat ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 36 lives, infects 1,340 more peopl ..

5 minutes ago

GNSS Winter School to start from Feb 22

5 minutes ago

Presidency to host int'l moot on religious freedom ..

5 minutes ago

Skyrocketing Ginger prices up-set women

9 minutes ago

4-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.