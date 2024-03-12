Open Menu

Resumption Of Health Card Plus Announced For Free Medical Facilities In KP Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Provincial Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah Tuesday announced reactivation of free healthcare services under the Health Card Plus initiative for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference here in Information Cell at Civil Secretariat.

Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah shared that the Health Card initiative began in 2015, initially covering four districts of the province.

By 2020, the scheme had expanded to cover the entire province, with an annual expenditure of 18 billion rupees.

The Health Minister, along with Chief Executive Sehat Sahulat Program Dr. Riaz Tanoli and Program Director Dr. Ijaz, provided updates on the ongoing efforts.

Praising the successful implementation of Health Card services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister Shah stated that 1800 different medical treatments are now available for free in 118 public and private hospitals catering to various specialties across the province.

He highlighted that a significant amount of ten million rupees had already been spent on the admission of seven hundred patients by noon on Tuesday.

This reflects a fulfilment of Ex.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, which has been rejuvenated, and currently, an average of three billion rupees is spent monthly on the Health Card.

Furthermore, Minister Shah announced the reopening of counters for Health Cards in hospitals, with the government allocating an additional 5 billion rupees to the insurance company for this purpose.

He revealed that the previous government's discontinuation of the Health Card during its tenure adversely affected the economically disadvantaged citizens.

Qasim Shah emphasized that the Health Card is not a temporary but a long-term project. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness new horizons of development.

The Health Department has issued a list of hospitals available on the Health Card Program's panel, providing free treatment facilities in 118 hospitals.

He assured that the current challenges, including over-billing and irregularities, are being addressed by restricting certain operational procedures in government hospitals. The number of hospitals empaneled on Health Card program has been reduced to less than 180 from over 180.

