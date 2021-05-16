Resumption of nullah cleaning in West ahead of expected monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Administration of district West resumed the cleaning of nullahs, which was suspended due to the by-elections 2021.

The cleaning work has been expedited during Eid-ul-Fitr on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) West Saleemullah Odho, said a news release on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mominabad Sadaf Azam visited several areas of Orangi Town including Gulshan-e-Bihar, Disco More, Faqeer Colony and others.

She issued necessary directives to sanitation department of DMC.

The Park department has also started dressing of those trees which create problems in movement of traffic. Cleaning of green belts is also underway.