Resumption of work on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will revolutionize the energy sector. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:24 AM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th April, 2021) PM L-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan while addressing a video link meeting on Pak-Iran relations said that US sanctions are a conspiracy to weaken the region.

Economic ties with existing friendly countries need to be further strengthened. He said that resumption of work on Pak-Iran gas pipeline project would bring about a revolutionary change in the energy sector. The opening of new borders with Iran will further improve bilateral relations and sustain the economy.

More Stories From Pakistan

