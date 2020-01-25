UrduPoint.com
Resurgence Of Polio Raises Questions Over Polio Drives

Resurgence of Polio raises questions over Polio drives

Polio programme is on decline despite launching 100 anti polio drives

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Polio programme is on decline despite launching 100 anti polio drives.The programme is meeting with failures despite of sacrifices laid down by thousand of policemen and volunteers.Total polio cases reported in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) last year were 92 in number.

32 in Laki Marwat, 26 in Bannu whereas total cases reported in whole country were 136.Country reached the brink of eradicating polio in 2018 but it saw resurgence of polio in 2019. Only 12 cases were reported in 2018.In 2019, most of the cases were reported in KPK.travel Advisories have imposed restrictions on Pakistan as well.The polio contagion is showing no signs to abate in KPK.The drive in KPK has been abjectly failed.14 districts have been declared sensitive in KPK.

