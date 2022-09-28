UrduPoint.com

Resurgence Of Terrorism Not To Be Tolerated: COAS

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 07:17 PM

The 251st Corps Commanders' Conference presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held here at GHQ on Wednesday resolved that the resurgence of terrorism would not be tolerated

The forum was briefed in detail on external and internal security situations with a particular focus on the flood situations and ongoing relief efforts being undertaken by Army Formations across the country, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Forum undertook a comprehensive review of the security environment with a special focus on situations along the borders, internal security, and other professional matters of the Army.

The Forum expressed solidarity with flood victims who were braving great difficulties and resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

Expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the Formations, the COAS directed all the Formations to maintain strict vigil to guard against any threat.

"Formations must leave no stone unturned to take action against terrorists in coordination with all LEAs." The Army Chief also commended the Formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping them to mitigate their sufferings.

The COAS praised Army Doctors and Paramedics for provision of emergency medical care to flood affectees, particularly children and women including measures to check the spread of diseases in flood-hit areas.

The COAS also appreciated Army Engineers and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for restoring accessibility of critical routes and communication infrastructure on an emergency basis.

The COAS directed the Formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction to help restore routine life in flood-affected areas.

