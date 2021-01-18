UrduPoint.com
Retail Pharmacy Inaugurated At KTH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A retail pharmacy on the directives board of Governors was inaugurated at Khyber Teaching Hospital ( KTH) for provision of medicine at controlled rates.

Chief Executive KTH Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb along with Director Prof Dr. Rooh ul Muqim inaugurated the pharmacy.

The institution completed all the requirements as five new pharmacists, four pharmacy helpers and three cashiers were hired.

The pharmacy is selling the medicine, surgical products on retail price less than market rate.

All the standardized drugs will be available on subsidized rate in MTI KTH retail pharmacy.

