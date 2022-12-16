Retail price of milk fixed at Rs 180/litre

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, on Friday, fixed the new retail price of fresh milk at Rs 180 per litre.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, on Friday, fixed the new retail price of fresh milk at Rs 180 per litre.

According to a handout issued here, the decision was taken unanimously after detailed deliberations in a meeting chaired by the commissioner while deputy commissioners of all the districts of Karachi, officers of the food Authority and Bureau of Supply and representatives of associations of milk traders and consumer association attended.

As per the decision, the new price of fresh milk for farmers was fixed at Rs 163 and for wholesalers at Rs 170 while retailers would sell the milk to consumers at the rate of Rs.180 per litre.

The commissioner directed the traders to comply strictly with the prescribed price of milk and warned of stringent action in case of violation.