UrduPoint.com

Retail Price Of Milk Fixed At Rs 180/litre

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Retail price of milk fixed at Rs 180/litre

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, on Friday, fixed the new retail price of fresh milk at Rs 180 per litre.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, on Friday, fixed the new retail price of fresh milk at Rs 180 per litre.

According to a handout issued here, the decision was taken unanimously after detailed deliberations in a meeting chaired by the commissioner while deputy commissioners of all the districts of Karachi, officers of the food Authority and Bureau of Supply and representatives of associations of milk traders and consumer association attended.

As per the decision, the new price of fresh milk for farmers was fixed at Rs 163 and for wholesalers at Rs 170 while retailers would sell the milk to consumers at the rate of Rs.180 per litre.

The commissioner directed the traders to comply strictly with the prescribed price of milk and warned of stringent action in case of violation.

Related Topics

Karachi Price All

Recent Stories

US Launches Office of China Coordination to Manage ..

US Launches Office of China Coordination to Manage Competition with Beijing - St ..

3 minutes ago
 NA Deputy Speaker's grand mother passes away

NA Deputy Speaker's grand mother passes away

3 minutes ago
 US Does Not See Any Indication of Imminent Russian ..

US Does Not See Any Indication of Imminent Russian Move on Kiev - White House

3 minutes ago
 Spanish great Busquets announces international ret ..

Spanish great Busquets announces international retirement

3 minutes ago
 US Infantry Unit Arrives in Estonia for Joint Serv ..

US Infantry Unit Arrives in Estonia for Joint Service, Drills - Estonian Defense ..

3 minutes ago
 US Says Kiev Got 1st Batch of $53Mln Worth of Ener ..

US Says Kiev Got 1st Batch of $53Mln Worth of Energy-Related Equipment, Technica ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.