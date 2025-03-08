Open Menu

Retailer Arrested For Swindling Beneficiaries Of Punjab's Nigahban Ramazan Package

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Retailer arrested for swindling beneficiaries of Punjab's Nigahban Ramazan Package

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown on corruption, retailer Shafqat Abbas was arrested and a case registered against him by the Hawala Police for allegedly swindling beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Punjab's Nigahban Ramazan Package.

Abbas had received Rs 500/500 from beneficiaries, but instead of providing them with the relief package, he pocketed the money.

In this regard, on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman conducted a surprise inspection in Chenab Nagar, where she seized the device used by Abbas to fleece the beneficiaries and sealed his shop on the spot.

The inspection also ensured that deserving people received the relief package, which includes essential commodities such as flour, sugar, and cooking oil.

The Nigahban Ramazan Package is a flagship program of the Punjab government, aimed at providing relief to over 6.4 million deserving families during the holy month. The program has been designed to ensure that beneficiaries receive their relief packages at their doorstep, eliminating the need for them to stand in queues.

