Retailer Arrested For Swindling Beneficiaries Of Punjab's Nigahban Ramazan Package
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown on corruption, retailer Shafqat Abbas was arrested and a case registered against him by the Hawala Police for allegedly swindling beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Punjab's Nigahban Ramazan Package.
Abbas had received Rs 500/500 from beneficiaries, but instead of providing them with the relief package, he pocketed the money.
In this regard, on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman conducted a surprise inspection in Chenab Nagar, where she seized the device used by Abbas to fleece the beneficiaries and sealed his shop on the spot.
The inspection also ensured that deserving people received the relief package, which includes essential commodities such as flour, sugar, and cooking oil.
The Nigahban Ramazan Package is a flagship program of the Punjab government, aimed at providing relief to over 6.4 million deserving families during the holy month. The program has been designed to ensure that beneficiaries receive their relief packages at their doorstep, eliminating the need for them to stand in queues.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Burns Centre hosts Iftar dinner6 minutes ago
-
Retailer arrested for swindling beneficiaries of Punjab's Nigahban Ramazan Package6 minutes ago
-
Ramzan package distribution continues in Jhang15 minutes ago
-
Police foil attack in Sadar area, arrest one accused16 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in explosion near police mobile16 minutes ago
-
Lawyers, farmers unite against sugar mills in Chiniot over unpaid sugarcane dues16 minutes ago
-
Pay-orders of Negahban package distributed among 278,859 people16 minutes ago
-
Public hearing of HESCO receives 1,225 complaints from Qasimabad's consumers16 minutes ago
-
Govt taking solid steps for welfare of women: Azma Bokhari26 minutes ago
-
Action against profiteers continues in city on 7th day of Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast from 9th36 minutes ago
-
Exhibition of Islamic calligraphy36 minutes ago