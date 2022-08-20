UrduPoint.com

Retailer Booked Over Illegal Deduction From BISP Aid Money

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :A case was registered against a retailer for illegal deduction from BISP aid money of beneficiary women.

According to Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Tehsil Kot Addu, Ghazanfar Abbas Bukhari, a retailer named Khalid Khakh was extorting money from women at Khakh Mor by breaking the location.

The retailer allegedly deducted Rs 2,700 from the money of a woman named Ruqaya and Rs 12,000 from the 14,000 of a woman namely Khadija.

On receiving the complaints, Assistant Director BISP took immediate action and got registered an FIR against the said retailer.

He said that illegal deduction from BISP beneficiary women's amount was a crime and will not be tolerated.

He further said that providing immediate relief to people was top priority of the BISP.

