Retailer caught over fraud at BISP camp:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A retailer was caught committing fraud at a Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) cash distribution center in Sahiwal.

According to a press release issued by district administration here on Friday,he deceitfully took an elderly woman's fingerprint, withdrew the funds intended for her, and falsely claimed that her fingerprint didn’t match. The retailer then attempted to send her away, but the fraud was swiftly uncovered thanks to the vigilance of local authorities and modern technology. The accused was arrested, and all evidence, including CCTV footage, biometric records, and the victim’s statement, was secured.

Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal, Abid Shabbir Laghari, stated that strict action would be taken against those undermining public welfare programs, emphasizing that none would be allowed to deprive the poor of their rightful aid.

Meanwhile, citizens urged the private bank HBL to improve facilities at cash distribution centers, such as shaded areas, clean drinking water, and fans, to better assist beneficiaries, especially during the hot weather.