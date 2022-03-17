UrduPoint.com

Retailer Held For Deducting Money At Kafalat Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 01:12 PM

Police have arrested a retailer for illegally deducting aid money of women at Qasba Gujarat Kafalat Center here

A police spokesman on Thursday said that the accused named Muhammad Saleem was held red-handed and registered a case against him.

SHO Muhammad Nawaz on the occasion said that those who were stealing money of women through unfair means were sinful people. He expressed zero-tolerance for deducting money from account of the poor and needy women.

>