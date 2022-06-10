UrduPoint.com

Retailer Held Over Deducting Aid Money

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Retailer held over deducting aid money

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a retailer involved fraudulently deducting in aid money from poor women on Friday.

According to police sources, a shopkeeper namely Muhammad Kashif s/o Yasin resident of old cattle market Kot Addu had illegally deducted aid money from the poor women accounts including Wazeer Bibi, Shaista Bibi and Naheed Bibi.

The city police station Kot Addu have arrested the concerned retailer after registering case against him on the application of Shoukat Hayat s/o Wazeer Bibi.

Device used in it was also recovered from the accused.

Related Topics

Police Poor Police Station Kot Addu Money Women Market From

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

25 minutes ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

1 hour ago
 Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.