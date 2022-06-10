Retailer held over deducting aid money

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a retailer involved fraudulently deducting in aid money from poor women on Friday.

According to police sources, a shopkeeper namely Muhammad Kashif s/o Yasin resident of old cattle market Kot Addu had illegally deducted aid money from the poor women accounts including Wazeer Bibi, Shaista Bibi and Naheed Bibi.

The city police station Kot Addu have arrested the concerned retailer after registering case against him on the application of Shoukat Hayat s/o Wazeer Bibi.

Device used in it was also recovered from the accused.