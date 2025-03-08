Retailer Shafqat Abbas arrested

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Retailer Shafqat Abbas, who received Rs 500/500 from beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Punjab's Nigahban Ramadan Package, was arrested and a case was registered against him by the Hawala Police.

Assistant Commissioner Lalian Shazia Rehman conducted an inspection in Chenab Nagar and provided relief to the deserving people of the Nigahban Ramadan Package and also seized the device and sealed the shop on the spot.