Retailers arrested for illegally deducting money provided under BISP

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a major operation against financial misconduct, police have arrested multiple retailers involved in illegally deducting money from the aid provided under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) at the Khan Garh payment center.

According to police sources, SHO Khan Garh, Zarif Khan, led the operation and apprehended several retailers accused of unlawfully deducting amounts from the rightful beneficiaries. Police have registered two separate cases against the arrested individuals and initiated further investigations.

The accused include Sultan Ahmed, Kifayatullah (son of Sajjad Hussain), Muhammad Asghar, and Muhammad Waseem, who were found guilty of unauthorized deductions from the aid payments.

Speaking to the media, SHO Zarif Khan stated that any unlawful deduction from government assistance funds will not be tolerated and assured that strict action will continue against those exploiting public welfare programs. He further emphasized that there will be no leniency for those involved in corruption, particularly in schemes designed to support the underprivileged.

Authorities have urged citizens to report any fraudulent activities to ensure transparency and justice in government aid programs.