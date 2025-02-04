Retailers Arrested For Illegally Deducting Money Provided Under BISP
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
In a major operation against financial misconduct, police have arrested multiple retailers involved in illegally deducting money from the aid provided under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) at the Khan Garh payment center
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a major operation against financial misconduct, police have arrested multiple retailers involved in illegally deducting money from the aid provided under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) at the Khan Garh payment center.
According to police sources, SHO Khan Garh, Zarif Khan, led the operation and apprehended several retailers accused of unlawfully deducting amounts from the rightful beneficiaries. Police have registered two separate cases against the arrested individuals and initiated further investigations.
The accused include Sultan Ahmed, Kifayatullah (son of Sajjad Hussain), Muhammad Asghar, and Muhammad Waseem, who were found guilty of unauthorized deductions from the aid payments.
Speaking to the media, SHO Zarif Khan stated that any unlawful deduction from government assistance funds will not be tolerated and assured that strict action will continue against those exploiting public welfare programs. He further emphasized that there will be no leniency for those involved in corruption, particularly in schemes designed to support the underprivileged.
Authorities have urged citizens to report any fraudulent activities to ensure transparency and justice in government aid programs.
Recent Stories
Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy to arrive on Feb 5
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bodies of four Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy to arrive on Feb 5few seconds
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation12 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight12 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 123 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..17 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues17 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..17 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement22 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU22 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit22 minutes ago
-
DC inspect working of polio teams in villages7 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority organize lecture on National policies on Languages7 minutes ago