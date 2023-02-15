Retailers fined over exorbitant prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 119,000 on retailers for selling consumer items at exorbitant rates here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said the monitoring teams held inspections in various bazaars and markets and imposed fines on shopkeepers and vendors for violating the government price lists.

They sealed four shops and registered cases against various shopkeepers.