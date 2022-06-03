UrduPoint.com

Retailers Imposed Rs 86,500 Fine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 09:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates in the district imposed a Rs 86,500 fine on retailers over selling edible items at exorbitant rates in various markets and bazaars Friday.

The price control teams held 765 inspections and checked prices of wheat flour, chicken, fruits and vegetables and imposed fines on 41 shopkeepers.

They also directed them to display price lists at prominent places in their shops.

