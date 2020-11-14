Retailers in Abbottabad kicks off sale of 749 metric tons imported sugar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Saturday distributed 749 metric tons of imported controlled rate sugar to the whole sellers of Tehsil Abbottabad and Havelian.

According to the details, to cope with the artificial price hike of sugar Federal government has imported sugar to control the price and provide relief to the masses.

KP government has provided 749 metric tons of imported sugar quota for district Abbottabad where 319 metric tons have been allotted to Tehsil Abbottabad whole sellers and 430 tons sugar for Havelian Tehsil.

The wholesale price of the imported sugar was 84.50 rupees per Kilogram while the retail price per KG sugar was 87.50 rupees.

Now control rate sugar is available all over district Abbottabad where people can purchase it by 87.50 rupees per KG.

Presently retailers are selling sugar up to 108 rupees per KG, controlled rate sugar would also affect the market price and provide relief to the masses.