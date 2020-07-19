UrduPoint.com
Retailers Inability To Ensure Precautions Risking Lives Of Customers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Majority of the local shops retailers in twin cities are unable to ensure social distancing and safety measures for mitigating the risks of spreading Coronavirus among the customers and their staff during the eid shopping days after ease in lockdown.

Contrary to this, all the popular brands outlets are ensuring each and every possible measure to prevent themselves and their customers from the risks of the prevailing health crisis in the country through maintaining social distancing, checking temperature of customers, offering them hand Sanitizers before entrance and ensuring they are wearing masks. "Visiting the overcrowded local shops can be a big risk for the visitors as well as their families during the Eid shopping. It is our collective responsibility to avoid crowded places and use masks and adopt social distancing while visiting shops", Nabeel Afzal, a visitor at a shop in Karachi Company said. "It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that at least famous brands outlets are fully complying with the instructions regarding following prevention to stay safe from this deadly virus", he said while talking to APP.

Naila Ameen, a house wife said "I visited the market in the early hours today and observed there was no space to even enter into the local congested shops in the Commercial Market and a lot of visitors were just busy in shopping violating distancing rules." She said being unable to buy anything from the local shops, I was compelled to move to one of the brand outlets where the situation was entirely changed.

She said the security guard was maintaining distance among the visitors, checking temperatures and masks and offering hand sanitizer to them before allowing entrance to the shop while standing in queues. Farooq Shuhab, a manager of the famous shop said , we try our best to maintain distance among the customers but they don't listen to our requests. "Our shop has limited space and the customers do not wait in queues outside but enter in a large number at a time which is not only a risk for them but our young sellers too", he said.

