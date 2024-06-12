Open Menu

Retailers May Face Penalty For Selling Smuggled Cigarettes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM

The retailers may face penalty for selling fake, smuggled and non-taxpaid cigarettes as strict action has been proposed against such practices in the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb proposed the strict action while presenting the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to him, the government and the concerned departments were concerned by the availability of such cigarettes in the market.

Availability of the fake, smuggled and non-taxpaid cigarettes in the market was still a challenge despite the launch of track and trace system, he said.

To this end, those shops that found selling cigarettes without tax stamps may face sealing or closure in future.

