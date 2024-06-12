Retailers may face penalty for selling smuggled cigarettes

(@FahadShabbir)

The retailers may face penalty for selling fake, smuggled and non-taxpaid cigarettes as strict action has been proposed against such practices in the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The retailers may face penalty for selling fake, smuggled and non-taxpaid cigarettes as strict action has been proposed against such practices in the Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb proposed the strict action while presenting the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to him, the government and the concerned departments were concerned by the availability of such cigarettes in the market.

Availability of the fake, smuggled and non-taxpaid cigarettes in the market was still a challenge despite the launch of track and trace system, he said.

To this end, those shops that found selling cigarettes without tax stamps may face sealing or closure in future.