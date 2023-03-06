Retailers Milk sellers welfare Association requests to withdraw notification

The Retailers Milk Sellers Welfare Association has requested the district administration to withdraw the notification through which the rate of milk was fixed at Rs160 per liter.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Retailers Milk Sellers Welfare Association has requested the district administration to withdraw the notification through which the rate of milk was fixed at Rs160 per liter.

At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club here on Monday the association's Nazir Abbassi, Junaid Nagori, Haji Anwar Nagori and others said the district administration was only implementing the official rates at the retail outlets.

They claimed that the dairy farmers late last month increased the price of milk, which they sold to the retailers, by Rs690 per 40 liters.

According to them, the hike compelled them to raise the price from Rs180 per liter to Rs200 per liter.

They said if they sold milk at the rate notified by the Deputy Commissioner their business would suffer colossal financial losses.

They complained that on one hand the retailers were being forced to sell milk at a loss making price and on the other hand the teams of district administration were imposing fines.

The retailers said they could not continue selling the milk under such circumstances.

The association also staged a protest outside the club.

On February 23 the milk price was enhanced to Rs200 per liter and yogurt to Rs280 per kilomgram.

On the very next day, February 24, the DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro notified Rs160 per liter price of milk and the enforcement of the official rate began 3 days later.